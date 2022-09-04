FCTA moves to ensure sanity in forex market 









The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun moves to ensure sanity and standards in the operations of Bureau De Change (BDC) in the nation’s capital.



This is as there are growing concerns by the public over their purported involvement in financial crimes such as money laundering, economic sabotage and terrorism financing, among others.



Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, stated this weekend at a meeting with the BDC operators on plans to sanitise and standardise their operations, and free them of crimes.



Ikharo stated that the action became necessary following an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) letter, requesting the FCTA to bring sanity and global best practices to their activities in order to tackle criminal activities arising from their operations.



In addition to restoration of sanity in the conduct of currency business in the FCT, Ikharo added that the EFCC requests that “Adequate arrangements be made for them to operate with registered office address in line with provisions of law and international best practices to curtail economic sabotage, money laundering and possibly terrorist financing.



“The minister gave us order to sanitise activities of BDC currency operators within the FCT, particularly with a focus on Wuse Zone 4, so that we do everything to curtail economic sabotage and tackle the issue of money laundering and illegal financing.”



Ikharo stated that the CBD operators were a critical and important stakeholder in the forex market and warned that the FCTA would not allow them continue hawking currency by the roadside.

While pointing out that section 8.5 of the revised operational guidelines for BDC in Nigeria aligns with anti-hawking policy of the FCT, he said: “FCTA is not comfortable with hawking of currencies on the road in Zone 4.”

