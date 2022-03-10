FCTA moves to prosecute land racketeers

…Begins beautification, landscaping of Abuja airport road

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has vowed to prosecute anyone caught selling unauthorised lands within the territory to unsuspecting Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the FCTA during a press briefing in Abuja, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, said that the council strongly frowns at situations where those given temporary allocation go ahead to sell the lands, especially, green areas.

Explaining further, he said that areas reserved for future infrastructure such as future road and transit way should never be sold by unauthorised persons.

“Some people are giving allocation on temporary basis because you know, there are some areas that are reserved for future infrastructure such as future road, transit and what have you. Some people see these areas as if they are vacant and we have forgotten about them. No, that’s not the case. We are reserving these areas because in the future, we are going to have transitways, railway corridors, expressway and arterial road in all these places. The plan of Abuja is not yet concluded. There are so many roads that are not yet on the ground.

“So the reservations are there. What we do in order to engage people is that we give people on a temporary basis so that they can beautify this areas rather than allow it to become bushes but unfortunately, they are misusing this opportunity to given. Some of them constitute some sort of cartel, sharing this land and selling it as if they own it.

“We’re gathering evidences, and anybody that we catch must definitely be prosecuted on this matter, according to our external rules and regulations. They are illegal activities. You don’t have right to sell this type of property. They are government properties and that is why park recreation is now the custodian of this parks. It’s not for any commercial activities, but for beautification.

“The Department of Parks and Recreation in the FCT has been mandated to take possession of, secure and ensure the development of the city’s Green Areas, open spaces and designated parks in sustainable manner and with the active participation of private sector.” He said

Shuaibu also said that to ensure sustainable development, management and operation of all Parks, Green Area and Open space resources in the FCT, the Administration had agreed to partner stakeholders to improve the aesthetics of the Abuja Airport expressway by landscaping and maintaining the frontage of their properties to compliment this major gateway to the Federal Capital city.

“I am please to inform you all that today we are fully ready for the ground breaking ceremony/flag off ceremony of the landscaping and beautification of the Umar Musa Yar adua Express Way through to Bill Clinton Drive scheduled to hold on the 22nd of March, 2022 at River Park Estate.

“Furthermore, the Council in collaboration with the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage DOAS have given the Stakeholders a go ahead to place signage on their frontage after carrying out the exercise. This signage is to be placed in conformity with the set guidelines by DOAS.

“We wish to solicit the members of the press to inform the general public and especially property owners along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Express Way through to Bill Clinton Drive, that the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) is embarking on an intensive clean –up of the Abuja Airport Express Way.

“Therefore, all street hawkers, beggers, commercial sex workers, unapproved parks, gas sellers, kiosks, artisans, motor spare part dealers, car marts, Okada riders, and other related artisans are warned to stay off the Airport Express Way or risk being arrested and prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Laws of the Federation.”

For the success of this exercise, he said that the Senior Special Assistanton Enforcement to the Minister of FCT has been assigned to remove all the existing nuisance/encumbrances along the Airport Road starting from today (Wednesday) March 9, to enable the stakeholders carry out this exercise without any hinge or obstacle.