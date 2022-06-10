FCTA pledges commitment to smooth Hajj operations…Lifts 410 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stated that it was committed to ensuring that the FCT contingent to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj operation got the best treatment comparable to any other state of the federation or even the world.

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, stated this while addressing the first batch of 410 pilgrims to the Holy Land held at the Permanent Hajj Camp, Bassan, Abuja.

“In order to actualise the success of this important religious obligation, the Administration, through the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, introduced a number of strategies, some of which are orientation, radio enlightenment programmes, administration of Covid -19 vaccines, medical screening and other programmes organised to address possible obstacles that may hinder the success of the Hajj operation,” she said.

She, therefore, enjoined all the pilgrims to remember that “Nigeria is passing through some economic and security challenges which require your prayers,” and urged them to pray for the success of next year’s general elections.

Also speaking, the director, FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Malam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam, said the board had approved a total number of 1,995 pilgrims from the Territory to perform this year’s Hajj.

He, however, warned officials selected for the operation that the board would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, stressing that anybody found wanting during the exercise “shall have himself or herself to blame.”

