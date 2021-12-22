FCTA prohibits use of tyres to singe animals















The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned the use of scrap tyres to singe animals, warning of terrible health consequences for consumers.



The administration also announced its plan to engage the Agro Rangers Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to help provide security for farmers in the territory against threats posed by bandits fleeing into its fringes from its contiguous states.



It added that provision has been made in the 2022 budget for the procurement of 12 tractors for the six Area Councils in the territory to boost farming and ensure food security in the wake of constant influx of other Nigerians into the territory.





Local butchers in the nation’s capital, particularly in its abattoirs often use scrap tyres as substitute for firewood to singe or de-hair slaughtered ruminants.



However, at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat in the FCT, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim described the development in the abattoirs as an embarrassment.



Pledging that officials would pay greater attention to the abattoirs especially this Yuletide, the Secretary said his team was also partnering with relevant agencies to ensure efficient waste disposal at the abattoirs.



He said; “The issue of FCT abattoirs has become an embarrassment to the administration and as a sign of my commitment and determination to address this issue, the first two projects I visited were Kugbo and Karu Abattoirs.



“We want to ensure that we do the needful by first ensuring that water is provided in the abattoirs round the clock because when we visited the Kugbo Abattoir, we found out there was a water challenge and which my predecessor did a lot in that regards



“We want to ensure that the wastes are managed well. The fist approval I have was on waste evacuation.



“We want to make sure that the issue of use of tyres to skin animals is stopped. I went there and handed down the warning personally and we are working on a sustainable method for them to use. Efforts have been put in place in that direction.



“Another area we are looking at is animal husbandry and veterinary services so that we can have proper inspection of the meat.



“It is true that if we are to make progress in Agriculture, we have to go into mechanized farming and we have already given a directive to the Director, Administration and Finance that 12 tractors should be out in the 2022 budget. At least, each of the six Area Councils will have two tractors in 2022.

