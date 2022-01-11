FCTA re- affirms zero tolerance to social vices in schools

The Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Education Secretariat, Alhaji Sani El-Katuzu, has declared zero tolerance against bullying, cultism, harassment and other social vices in schools as academic activities resume.

El-Katuzu made the declaration when he led a management team to monitor schools resumption and level of compliance with COVID-19 preventive protocols on Monday in Abuja.

He disclosed that the FCT Administration had put measures in place to guard against actions or practices that could jeopardise academic activities in the territory.

His words: “If you listen to me while addressing student, I gave them a message to the rest of them who were not present that any students we cut bullying will be send out of school.

“And we will make sure that he or she doesn’t get admitted into any school around the FCT where we have control over.

“We operate an administration that has zero tolerance for bullying, cultism and harassment of students in our schools,’’ El-Katuzu said.

The secretary also revealed that adequate measures had been put in place to guarantee the security of students, teachers and other staff in all schools across the territory.

“I have seen a lot of security intervention in the schools and I intend to discuss with the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on how to intensify security around all our schools.

“This will further safeguard our students, teachers and the rest of the staff,’’ he said.

On the level of compliance to the COVID-19 protocols, the El-Katuzu expressed satisfaction with the compliance in all the schools visited especially the used of face mask.

“All the schools we have visited so far we noticed that students observed the COVID-19 protocols and in particular for the wearing of face mask, I am impressed for now.

“The schools are just resuming, I can understand with some of the students but in some schools the rate of resumption is disappointing honestly.

“Like the school of children with special needs I expect to see a lot of students around, however, it is normal you don’t expect all students to be in the school on the day of resumption,’’ he said.

