FCTA refutes claims of erosion threat to 20 Communities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has rebuffed a media claim that 20 Communities in the FCT were threatened by erosion but maintained that the Administration is committed to it’s duties of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of residents of the territory.

The Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) Hon.Tanko Ishaku Yamawo, disclosed that the Ashara Bridge is currently under going reconstruction by the Ecological Fund Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He also stated that the failed structure at Gwagwalada- Dobi Izom road was a 5 cell 1,500mm diameter pipe culvert and not a bridge as claimed by the publication.

He revealed that the high rainfall that occurred, the cell was rendered inadequate and it is located at chainage 35+677 of the road.

This led to the failure of the Culvert and the flooding was a flash flood that happens onces in a season.

He explained that a new triple cell 3m×3m box culvert has been constructed within the 7km realigned segment which has not yet been done.

He revealed that the Gwagwalada-Dobi-Izom road covers a total length of 27km out of which 8km from Dobi axis has been completed and functioning effectively, remaining the 19km length which will be completed soon.

To this end , Yamawo maintained that the threat of erosion had been eliminated adding that FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello is doing his best to ensure that all on going projects are competed.

he said:

“The Minister has promised not to leave any stone unturned in rendering services that will put smiles on the faces of the residents especially those within the Satellite Towns.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.