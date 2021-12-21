FCTA rehabilitates 452 stranded commercial sex workers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that in its bid to cleanse the social strata of the Nigeria’s capital city, enormous desired results were yielded with about 452 commercial sex workers, recently lifted off the streets and comprehensively rehabilitated.

The Secretary Social Development Secretariat Hajia Hadiza Kabir who stated this, said the two FCT Ministers had also scaled up actions to develop a Capital City that has a socially friendly environment void of moral bankruptcy.

Hajia Hadiza revealed that the regular clampdown on some red-light zones and arrest of commercial sex workers, was a social responsibility, through which the secretariat rescues young women from the shackles of drugs and other forms of criminalities, while providing them with meaningful means of livelihoods.

The Secretary explained that with the trainings and skills acquired by the rehabilitated commercial workers, with the starter packs given to them, they were expected to contribute hugely to the country’s GDP.

While stressing that the administration had embarked on several programmes targeted at alleviating the plight of other vulnerable members of the society.

According to her, the troubling menace of baggers within Abuja, was being tackled by regular arrests and repatriation to their various home states.

She further reassured that FCT Administration will continue in its sensitization of the public on the dangers of allowing beggars, hawkers and mentally unstable people roam about on the streets of Abuja.

