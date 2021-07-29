FCTA shares over N2B to area councils, stakeholders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N2,660, 740, 632.40 billion to the six area councils in the FCT as its share of statutory allocation for the month of June 2021.

The figure shows a minimal drop of revenue from N2, 724,546,444.33 billion disbursed in the month of May to N2, 660, 740, 632.40 billion in the month of June.

Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 155th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting appealed to council chairmen and stakeholders to show understanding and make judicious use of the allocation.

The minister explained that the decline in the allocation was as a result of drop in the statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.

The figures released indicate that the sum of N773, 574, 574.28 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1, 887, 166, 058.12 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N2, 660, 740,632.40 billion.

However, distribution to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N188, 477,690.83 million, while Gwagwalada got N177, 472,859.50 million and Kuje received N108, 501, 865.37 million.

Also, Bwari Area Council received N84, 657,261.97 million, Abaji got N117, 435, 546.65 million and Kwali received N97, 029, 349.96 million bringing the total sum to N773,574,574.28 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary Teachers which gulped N1, 526,230, 256.60 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N26, 607, 406.32 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849, 405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N1,887, 166, 058.12 billion.

The minister said a tripartite meeting comparing the officials of FCT Administration, Area Council staff and the leadership of the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) would be called with a view to up scaling the revenue generation in the territory.

She affirmed that the administration would not continue to work at cross purposes in the face of dwindling revenue generation in the nation’s capital.

Aliyu, who used the occasion to call on the FCT Primary Health Care Board and stakeholders to intensify campaign against the outbreak of cholera and other severe acute diarrhea diseases in the Federal Capital Territory, also described the spread as unacceptable.