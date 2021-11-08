FCTA shares over N4.7bn Sept. allocation to area councils, others













The Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N4,726,127,134.71 billion to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of September 2021.



The figure shows an increase of revenue from N4, 504,239,740.60 billion disbursed in month of August to N4, 726, 127,134.71 billion in the month of September, representing 4.4 percent increase.



FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 158th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), commended all stakeholders for their cooperation, despite challenges recorded in the past.



The minister explained that the increase in the allocation was as a result of increase in the statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.



The figures released indicate that the sum of N2, 795,422,553.70 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,930, 704, 581.01 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4,726,127,134.71 billion.



However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N517, 859,931.00 million, while Gwagwalada got N509, 975, 469.10 million and Kuje received N448, 341, 703.37 million.



Others include, Bwari Area Council received N425, 354, 450.86 million, Abaji got N457, 233, 393.14 million and Kwali received N436, 657, 606.22 million bringing the total sum to N2, 795,422, 553.70 billion disbursed to the six area councils.



Furthermore,

distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,549, 114,914.46 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N47, 261, 271.35 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849, 405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N1,930, 704, 581.01 billion.

While calling for more commitment on the part of all stakeholders, the minister however commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.