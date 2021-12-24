FCTA speeds up staff exposure to ICT for service deliver

About two thousand, three hundred staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have been exposed to various Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills, aimed at improving service delivery to residents in the territory.

Our correspondent gathered that the trainees were drawn from across the various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA, through the continuous capacity building interface scheme of the FCT Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RCSI), within the last eleven months.

Director of RCSI, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, ) made this disclosure Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists on the programmes and activities carried by the Department, which represent the summary of end the year report for 2021.

Jumai, who explained that the training programmes were mainly to train the trainers driven initiatives, with the aim of updating the workforce with current technological trends, for efficiency in the system.

She noted that Department leverages on continuous exposure of staff to capacity building initiatives especially in ICT, to enhance improved service delivery to residents in the Territory.

According to her, RCSI which was established by the FCTA in January 2020 , to serve as a focal point for driving all changes, reforms, innovation and improvement efforts within the Administration in line with the overall frameworks set by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), and other Central Agencies of Government, has been putting in place structures to boost its operations.

She listed some of the programmes and activities carried out by the Department for the year 2021 to include launch of the Citizens’ Engagement Platform; Town Hall Meeting on Resettlement & Compensation; One Day Retreat on issues of Multiple Taxation; Town Hall Meeting on removal of illegal structures in the FCT.

She added that others include: Lagos Retreat on Multiple Taxation, sensitization on vitizen engagement Platform across the 6 Area Councils, Staff Recognition Award 2020, enlightenment workshop In Partnership with Code of Conduct Bureau on strict compliance with the Rules guiding assets declaration.