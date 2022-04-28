FCTA stakeholders meet to find Lasting solution to roadside trading

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has engaged stakeholders on the Maitama Ultra Modern Market popularly known as Kubwa Village Market to find a lasting solution to the lingering roadside trading and traffic gridlock.

The stakeholders comprised of officials of the FCTA, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement , Comrade Ikharo Attah, Special Assistant to the Minister on Community Relations, Hon. Musa Diko, the Head of Monitoring and Inspection of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Development Control, Hakimi of Kubwa Maitama, Chief Bulus Yerima, Katanpe community head, Chief Danjuma Awodo, the Developer H&I Construction Ltd, Rabiu Said, representative of community youths, Dr. Jatau Joseph among many others sat for hours deliberating on the possible solutions.

The meeting was called at the instance of the SA to FCT Minister on Community Relations, Hon. Musa Diko to brainstorm and pull forces together to put an end to road corridor trading and traffic gridlock in Maitama Kubwa.

He said it costs government hundreds of thousands to real out bulldozers to demolish and other logistics, adding that fatalities of the unfortunate fire incident that happened at the market last year wouldn’t have been much if only the traders abided by the extant rules.

Hakimi of Kubwa Maitama, Chief Bulus Yerima said the committee set up should help address the issue of those selling in the road side and forced them inside.

On the issue of expansion, he said they have written to the minister and hoping that the Malam Muhammad Musa Bello will look into the matter.

Also, Katampe community head, Chief Danjuma Awodo, said if care was not taken, the indigenes might completely go into extinction in Abuja and urged government to set up a committee to look into the issue of the road side trading.

