FCTA subsidises grains for residents 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), has commenced the sales of subsidised grains to residents of the territory under the Secretariats Buffer Stock programme which was flagged off at the FCT Agro-Service Centre in Gwagwa.

The Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Honorable Nzekwe Stanley Ifeanyichukwu who was represented by the Deputy-Director Agric Services, Dr. Nkem Akamegbu, has said the release of the grains was aimed at ensuring that residents have access to grains at affordable rates.

He commended the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for approving the revival of the exercise and directing that the produce be sold to resident at 50% subsidised rates.

He said that under the first phase of the sales, about 650 bags of grains made up of millet and maize have been released for sale assuring that budgetary provision has been made in the 2018 budget to mop-up more produce from farmers in order to reach out to more beneficiaries in 2019.

In his words: “I will not fail to appreciate the Honourable minister for granting us approval to implement the programme and for the fact that residents will be able to buy these very important food items at highly subsidised rate will no doubt reduce hunger. We intend to expand the scope of this programme in the coming year so as to accommodate more residents”

Nzekwe, further revealed that Agric extension workers of the Secretariat have been deployed to farms across the FCT to sensitise farmers on proper use of agro-chemicals as well as on effective measures of food preservation to minimize losss.

He finally used the opportunity to inspect the on -going rehabilitation work on the Agro-service center which has been giving a face lift with the construction of perimeter fence and renovation of the main warehouse.

The secretary expressed the commitment of the FCT Administration towards revitalizing Agricultural facilities across the FCT’ If you go round the Area Councils you will see that our abattoirs as well as warehouses are undergoing renovation. I want to assure residents that the FCT Administration will continue to work hard towards getting the facilities working in line with standards” Nzekwe stated

Speaking earlier, the chief of Gwagwa, Mr. Japhet Akawu expressed appreciation to the Minister for the initiative which he said is a testimony of the Administrations people friendly programmes with direct impact on the lives of residents. Adding the grain will go a long way in putting food on the tables of less privilege residents.

