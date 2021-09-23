FCTA Taskforce hits criminals den, arrest 6 suspects

Despite the heavy down pour, Wednesday, the FCT Ministerial Task Force Team on City Sanitation defied the rain and pulled down places suspected to be safe haven for criminals in Kugbo furniture and Nyanya on Abuja-Keffi Express way.

The taskforce arrested six suspects.

Chairman of the team, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, said the exercise is aimed at tackling reported cases of criminal activities within the area.



He explained that the intensive clean up would help keep the furniture traders in check especially those that have turned the car park and road shoulders into shops.

Attah stated that part of the drug market in Kugbo known as ‘Bakasi’, was not totally demolished because of the heavy down pour that hindered the machine from going inside the market.

He regretted that part of the primary school land has been taken over by the drug dealers constituting security threat to residents of the area.



The chairman said: “Considering the significance of reclaiming the area from suspected criminals and drug dealers, we were not deterred by the heavy down pour, we removed the shanties, drink joints and part of the market to ensure sanity.

“We work under the heavy rain but we were able to achieve much, so we can’t be deterred in our quest to cleaning up the FCT.

“The exercise today help the residents reclaim the school land from criminals. There was a serious encroachment on Kugb school land.”