FCTA tasks Chinese contractors on AYA-Nyanya road traffic gridlock













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has over the Weekend said it had taken steps towards avoiding unnecessary traffic gridlock along the AYA-Kugbo-Nyanya road, by having a parley with the Chinese contractors handling the road project for the federal government.





This is coming on the heels of a hellish traffic experience which commuters and residents had on that road axis, spanning hours on Thursday, over an emergency diversion said to have been created by construction contractors without proper communication.





Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led heads of traffic management agencies to the construction site, said decision that affects traffic along that road axis should not be too impromptu, as it could cripple socio-economic activities.





Attah while urging the construction engineers to always create synergy with relevant traffic management agencies, he noted that early and proper communication could save commuters of excruciating traffic pains.





He opined that early communication would enable the relevant agencies to massively deplore human resources that will ensure a seamless traffic flow, especially when there is any accidental or construction emergencies.





According to him, FCTA had demonstrated commitment and support to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing over the road project, and would do more to ensure its completion.

He commended the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Nyanya Unit Commander, Sabena Musa, and her men for sacrifices made in controlling the terrifying traffic gridlock.

