FCTA tasks monarchs on 2022 area council polls

Few weeks to the 2022 FCT area council elections, the FCT Administration has admonished traditional rulers of the 17 Abuja graded chiefdoms to foster peace especially before and during the electioneering in the Territory.

In particular, the administration said it will not hesitate to hold traditional leaders responsible for the breakdown of peace in their domains, as they are those closest to the people.

Making this assertion Thursday, the Mandate Secretary FCT Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar Dantshoho, noted that to ensure there was no loss of lives, graded chiefs need to talk to their subjects that irrespective of party differences, there should be peace before, during and after the elections.

Dantshoho, who spoke during ACSS’s familiarisation tour to some FCT Graded Chiefs in Abaji and Kwali Area Councils, said the government is not unmindful of the prevailing security challenges in the country.

He said: “As the traditional ruler, in your domain you should talk to your subjects on why there must be peace, as once there is peace a lot of things would be enjoyed. That’s why we are preaching peace.

“In the next five weeks or so we will be having the area council election and the Minister said we should convey this message to you why there must not be any loss of lives , you need to talk to your subjects that irrespective of party differences , there should be peace before, during and even after the elections.

“We want to continue to have relative peace within the FCT, as few months back most people found it difficult to travel through the Gwagwalada/Abaji/Lokoja road, because of the fear of the unknown, but ever since then, the government has been proactive in tackling the challenge of insecurity.

“And before every one of you, they (chiefs) were grateful to the FCT Administration for being proactive in solving the security challenges, especially not too far from the electioneering period.

“As you know, the Hon FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammadu Musa Bello, and Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu have always been on the top of the situation, so we will articulate whatever we have gotten, and put it before them, and I will assure that in no small time, we will address the issues.”

Responding, Etsu of Yaba chiefdom in Abaji area council, Alh. Abdulahi Adamu, advised politicians to ensure that they follow established law and order of the society, in the pursuit of their aspirations.