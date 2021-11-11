FCTA Taskteam demolishes brothels, worship centers at Kuchibedna

The encroachment on right of way for major road infrastructure Thursday brought an end to no fewer than one hundred structures in Kuchibedna community, Gwarimpa Estate of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Most of the affected structures were worship centres, brothels, makeshift open market, residential buildings, viewing centres and shanties purportedly serving as criminal hideouts in the community.

It was gathered that the exercise was carried out by the FCT Ministerial Taskteam on City Sanitation, following the expiration of one month demolition notice.

Chairman of the Taskteam, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said the affected structures were standing on the right of way for a major Ring road infrastructure in the district.

Attah also said some of the structures hitherto served as hideouts for criminals terrorising the community and environs.

He noted that they were duly notified by the Department of Development Control, as everywhere is fully marked over a month ago.He said: “The ring road 3, which is heavily built upon, and sadly people bought land there, and we felt it is time to come and remove all the encumbrances on the road, which we had warned and given adequate notice.

“We are taking our road alignment back, otherwise it will be very bad in the future when we want to build the road.



“It happens also that the place poses to be a very dangerous den along this indigenous community. So we are removing the whole illegalities on this road, and if we can’t finish it today, we will come back.”