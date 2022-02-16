FCTA to borrow N200bn to finance road, water projects









The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would borrow not less than N200 billion to finance provision of infrastructure such as roads and water projects across the territory.



FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, stated this during inauguration of a Technical Committee on the Proposed FCT Issuance of SUKUK of N200 billion for the FCT 2022 Statutory Budget, in his office Tuesday.



Bello said the loan facility was needed to enable the FCTA achieve its desired objective of rehabilitating and expanding some existing roads in the city and open up more roads to arrest traffic gridlock on major roads in the city.



Attributing the congestion and traffic situation of the city centre to “unprecedented influx of people to the FCT” since return to democracy in 1999, Bello stated that an alternative funding outside statutory funding to finance completion of projects in the FCT was inevitable.



He decried that troubling demographic changes consequently overstretched Abuja’s infrastructure and social amenities, while resources for development became more and more scarce and unavailable, thus threatening the dreams of the capital’s founding fathers.