FCTA to demolish 35 structures on water ways in Utako, Gwarimpa, others 













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said plans have been concluded to commence demolition of illegal structures in Utako and parts of Gwarinpa water way areas of the territory tomorrow.



The Director Development Control, Tpl Muktar Galadima, who disclosed this, Tuesday in Abuja during a sensitisation exercise, posited that the Department remained committed to the original design of the Abuja master plan, by riding the city of illegal structures capable of defacing the nation’s capital.



He explained that the Utako area had been recently marked for demolition, which he further said would be demolished and handed over to the Nigerian Police to build its Utako Police station.



He also revealed that the concern to the Department is the rate of illegal developments around waters ways in Gwarinpa corner shops.



His words: “The reason why we have to visit Utako again is because the Police force has a plot there that is about 2 hectares and they have submitted their design to develop the place and we processed the plan and granted approval to them to commence development.“We were involved in the process of negotiation and compensation of the people that were affected but thought it wise that it would be important to sensitize the people occupying the area so it will not be some sort of coronation and that is we said it important to meet with the people and explained to them about our intention to demolish the area tomorrow.

“We have marked those structures already and we intend to move there by tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday.”