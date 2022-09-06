FCTA to rehabilitate Kuje General Hospital 









The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed plans to rehabilitate Kuje General Hospital in order to improve infrastructure and enhance healthcare service delivery.



Director-General of the FCT Hospital Management Board, Dr Mohammed Kawu, stated this while briefing newsmen in Kuje area council shortly after inspecting all facilities in the hospita on Tuesday.



Kawu stated that the board was working assiduously with the FCT Mandate Secretary for Health and Human Services Secretariat, the permanent secretary and the minister of state to reform services in all general hospitals in the territory.



He also said that the FCTA at the higher level was thinking of building bigger hospitals to ensure that there was more than one hospital in each Area Council.



“There is also plan to rehabilitates this hospital. You can see it is looking old and rehabilitation was done, so we will ensure that we do something very soon.



“This is a small facility that was built for a smaller population. Population explosion in FCT is unprecedented because of so many factors that we all know.”

