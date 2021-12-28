FCTA to revoke 435 abandoned buildings, 600 undeveloped plots

In a bid to ensure adequate protection of lives and property in and around the 250 square kilometers of the Federal Capital City, Abuja, the FCT Administration may have concluded arrangements to sanction owners of 435 abandoned and uncompleted structures.

FCT Director of Land Administration, Adamu Jibrin Hussaini, who made this disclosure over the weekend while briefing the press on the end of the year activities of the Department, revealed that the sanction may include revocation of titles.

He advised the owners of such abandoned / uncompleted buildings within the city to swiftly work towards the completion of these buildings, adding that such structures had become source of security breach in the city.

Adamu, who reiterated that this security breach was of great concern to the government and that it would not fold its arms to watch danger in the waiting to explode, stressed that “this development has been a cause of worry for the FCT Administration”.

According to him, “these abandoned /uncompleted buildings have become shelter for unintended occupants as well as other persons with criminal disposition, who use these uncompleted structures as hideout to perpetuate their nefarious activities against the residents.”

He also disclosed that the same fate may befall owners of about 600 undeveloped plots in the Federal Capital City; emphasising that such undeveloped plots have remained eyesore in Abuja, despite huge amount of money spent to provide these basic infrastructures in the districts.

He also recalled that the owners of these undeveloped plots scattered around the Abuja metropolis have been warned severally in the past, yet some remains recalcitrant.

The Director further revealed that though there exists thousands of uncollected Certificates of Occupancy in the vaults, the Department has conveyed 495 Certificates of Occupancy to bonafide owners from January to December 2021. He, however, implores other allottees to come over and pick their Certificates as such act would help lubricate economic activities of the Territory.

On the issuance of Rights of Occupancy within the year under review, Hussainini explained that the Land Administration Department released a total number of 1,319 titles to the beneficiaries.

While also disclosing that there are quite a huge number of uncollected Rights of Occupancy in the vaults, the Director advised those who have applied for land in the FCT to endeavour to come forward and check the status of their applications.