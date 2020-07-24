FCTA to run integrity test on 653,000 abandoned Abuja structures

As part of proactive measures to mitigate the menace of structural failure otherwise known as building collapse, the Development Control Department of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) is set to conduct intensive integrity test on all abandoned structures in the nation’s capital city.

Director, Development Control Department, Mukhtar Galadima said a number of abandoned buildings have been identified, hence the move to engage consultants to conduct integrity tests on the structures to determine their stability or otherwise.

Galadima, who spoke on Wednesday at a meeting with engineering consultants and professional bodies in the built industry, added that all structures that fail the test will be removed before they cause harm to residents.

According to him, there are about 653,000 abandoned buildings in the nation’s capital city, much of which serve as safe haven for men of the underworld.

“We want to be more proactive; we don’t have to wait to be caught napping, that is why we had to call the consultants and other stakeholders so that we can have discussions and strategies on how to prevent structural failure, otherwise known as building collapse, in Abuja.