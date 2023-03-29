FCTA to set up more sexual assault centres

The FCT Executive Committee (FCT EXCO) has concluded arrangements for the establishment of more sexual assault referral centres in the Federal Capital Territory.

The centres are to serve as shelter home for the survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) across the Territory, who have been abused, and experiencing trauma and need to be properly cared for.

The FCT EXCO which gave this assurance Monday, during its 17th meeting held at the Conference Hall, FCTA House in Gwarinpa I District, Abuja.

While reviewing the presentation by the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) on its activities, programmes and projects, it stated that the Administration is committed to building more shelter homes for the survivors of sexual and gender-based violence that will accommodate the increasing cases of SGBV across the Territory.

It also directed that Social Development Secretariat to initiate plans for the immediate re-integration of children who are in the various orphanage homes and have grown up as well as activate the FCT Juvenile Correctional Centre.

The Administration further directed for the establishment of Mobile Courts to apprehend and try swiftly, cases of Gender Based Violence in order to serve as deterrent and justice to the victims.

It also advised residents to avoid acts capable of precipitating sexual and gender-based violence.

EXCO re-affirmed the position of the FCT Administration on street begging and other unwholesome practices within the Federal Capital City and insisted that it will continue to enforce all laws prohibiting such practices.

