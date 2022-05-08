FCTA to tackle logjam on Karu-Jikwoyi Road 



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said plans are underway to pull down illegal structures that pave way for continued grid-lock on Karu-Jikwoyi road.



Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, stated this weekend after inspecting the road with some stakeholders.



He stated that the removal of the structures billed for commencement soon, would halt the congestion of vehicles on the ever busy road.

Recall that the officials of FCTA and Department of Development Control had in September 2021, marked most of the structures on the road for demolition.



Attah stated that the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, after an interface with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on the work on Abuja – Keffi express way, said the road was reaching advance stage of completion and the traffic that builds up starting from Nyanya through Karu, Jikwoyi, Kpegyi and Gidan-Mangoro down to Orozo.



He directed the City Sanitation team to ascertain the issues that bring about the endless grid-lock on the axis.



Attah stated that the congestion of vehicles on the route is being ignited by illegal trading, expansion and unconventional markets all over the road.



“The minister of FCT sent us down here to look at the situation and ascertain the issues. We have seen that there are heavy road side trading, illegal attachments, expansion towards the road and indiscriminate roadside markets, as well as problems accruing from the Jikwoyi phase II junction.



“We have assessed the situation and notify the minister that Jikwoyi phase II junction should be closed, anybody that wants to turn will turn from Phase I, by transformer, turning in phase II is building traffic that reaches to CBN junction.”

