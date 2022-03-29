FCTA unveils new guidelines for school operations

In furtherance to its effort towards the delivery of quality education to residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled new guidelines for school operations.

The guidelines, developed by the FCT Education Secretariat has detailed operational manual that gives direction to school heads and teachers when they assume leadership positions and duties, as well as serve as effective guide in developing their respective school operation manual.

Also, the document consists of 13 chapters and packaged in two major section deals with school education plan, foundation for school education and operation, instructions and learning operations, school curriculum operation, design and operation, co-curricular design and operation and support plan for instructions and learning operations.

Others include: school administration plan, school name, motto, vision, mission, symbol, school location, school history, school organisation, operation, funding, revenue, budget plan, code of conduct for staff and learners, school and teacher evaluation, management and maintenance of facilities and equipment, school safety and security.

Presenting the maiden edition of the guidelines to stakeholders, Tuesday, the FCTA permanent secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade, said it is expected to keep students and staff safe, and ensure delivery of a good education for the betterment of all residents of the FCT.

Olusade, represented by Director Administration and Finance (DAF), Education Secretariat, Leramoh Abduralzak, noted that the unveiling the document will no doubt serve as an appropriate guide for school performance while providing the standard for monitoring the progress made by schools in their daily operations.

Similarly, FCT Secretary for Education, Sani El-Katazu, noted that the initiative was conceived out of the desire to model the FCT schools after the Nigerian-Korea Model School.

Represented by director of the Secondary Education Board (SEB), Mrs. Nanre Emeje, the secretary who revealed that the document which was by people within the system, expressed hope that easing of running schools will be unearthed.

He called on all school principals and heads to jealously obtain and use the document for their daily administration of schools.

On his part, director, Department of Policy Planning Research and Statistics (DPPRS), Dr. Mohammed Sani Ladan, said the document is part of the FCT Education Secretariat’s efforts at strengthening the capacity of school leaders and administrators for increased effective and improved learning outcomes.

Not left out, the president of FCT chapter of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Bello Gupa, described the document as much-awaited initiative, which will go a long way to improve the harmonisation of the school system for ease operation.