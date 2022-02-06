FCTA urges ethnic groups to ensure Abuja’s security, development



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has charged all ethnic communities living in Abuja to use its various platforms to promote the security and development of the capital city.



The charge was made by the senior special assistant to FCT minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, weekend in Abuja, when he addressed the reunion meeting of the Descendants of Uhonmora-Ora.

The people of Uhonmora-Ora are said to be indigenous in Owan West local government area of Edo state, but have a large representation in all sectors of the economy within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



Attah who also hails from the community, said Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is a burgeoning model city of global repute, as well as a unifying point for all ethnic groups, as envisioned by its founding fathers.

He, however, said the security and development of the city do not depend on government alone, but the responsibility of all individuals and ethnic groups, to support government’s policies in all aspects.



He opined that government’s efforts towards securing and developing the city, would have little or no impact without the cooperation of different stakeholders.

Attah stated that several measures had been taken by the FCT ministers, Malam Muhammad Bello and Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, towards sustaining the developmental blueprint of the city for the benefit of all Nigerians and legitimate foreigners.



He called on all the ethnic groups to always use their meetings to urge their members to respect and obey the laws, and protocols that govern the FCT.

He said leaders of various ethnic groups should also sensitise their members on the dangers of indulging in illegalities and attitudes that breed contraventions in the areas where they live.



He added that the administration has zero tolerance for lawlessness, criminalities, and other behaviours that scuttle security and development of the city.



” All ethnic communities must come in, join hands with the FCT administration and the president to build Abuja as a capital city for all of us.



” We must all be security conscious as well as obey the rules that govern Abuja, as made by its founding fathers”, Attah added.