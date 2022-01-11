FCTA vows to pick up, cater for all abandoned, vulnerable children

Worried that vulnerable and abandoned children were increasing on the streets, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would soon begin aggressive operations aimed at picking, and deploying them to various orphanages for proper care.

This was disclosed by the Mandate Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hadiza Kabir, when she inspected the FCT Unity Children’s Home, located in Gwako, Gwagwalada area council.

She noted that the administration has zero tolerance for child abuses and won’t allow vulnerable children to litter its streets.

Kabir who expressed dissatisfaction that some of the expansive facilities provided for social welfare within the territory were being underutilised, vowed that the secretariat would develop programmes targeted at optimisation of the facilities.

The Secretary who also visited the Gwagwalada women multi-purpose food processing centre, bemoaned the level of redundancy in the place.

She further expressed shock that the multi-million naira equipment and machinery installed there had not been put to use or served the purpose for its establishment, after many years.

According to her, the secretariat was working on some women empowerment package, and would soon activate the centre to boost economic growth.

While she charged officials vested with the responsibility of maintaining the facilities, Hadiza also disclosed that no act of vandalism would be to tolerated.

She also assured that the secretariat has initiated several reforms to enhance social services.

