FCTA yet to open up Agricultural budget making processes for women farmers – Group

As Nigeria joined the rest of the World to mark the International Women’s Day, the Food and Agriculture Program Coordinator for ActionAid Nigeria , Azubuike Nwokoye has decried that the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) is yet to open up the Agricultural Budget Making processes such that smallholder women farmers can participate.

Azubike noted this when the FCT chapter of the Small scale Women Farmers Organization of Nigeria (SWOFON) staged a peaceful protest at the FCTA office in Abuja .

The women were seen carrying placards with various inscriptions, demanding the involvement in the Agricultural budget and policy making processes.

Azubike in his words said “it means the FCTA has been planning without consulting women farmers who are suppose to be the beneficiaries”

He further lamented the lack of provision of labour saving technology for women farmers and called FCT administration to support the women farmers.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, SWOFON FCT Chapter,Comfort Sunday, said the International Women’s Day provided an opportunity for the organization to make demands of government the things they feel can improve peace, justice, equity and fairness.

The Secretary, SWOFON FCT Chapter, Nnanna Mercy Chukwuma, who also spoke during the exercise, noted that as the population increases the demand for food increases and work load on farmers also increases, hence the women demand improved technology in agricultural sector, grants or soft loans to help improve their productivity among other things.