Fear God in all your deeds, Imam tells Muslims

Sheikh Alfa Usman-Liman, Chief Imam of Busu, Lavun local government area of Niger state, has appealed to Muslims in the country to always have the fear of Almighty God in all their deeds.

He urged them to remember, “Everyone shall die and account for his deeds, good or bad, before the Almighty God.”

The chief Imam made the call when he declared open Ramadan Tafsir and breaking of fast organised by Alhaji Mohammed Baba-Busu, Jekada Labarin Nupe, at the mosque in his residence, along CABS, Bida on Tuesday.

According to him, “if Muslim faithful can embrace the noble teachings of the Holy Scripture (Qur’an), and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the society will be a better place.”

Usman-Liman noted, “Only the fear of God Almighty and constant supplications to Him by all Muslim faithful can bring an end to the hardship and other misfortunes in the country.

“We should always remember that everyone shall return to the Almighty God and account for his deeds, either good or bad, on the day of reckoning.

“Hence, there is the need to ensure fairness and intermingle with one another in the most modest manner.”

Mal Abdulrahaman Muhammad-Mambe, during his preaching, also appealed to wealthy individuals to give succour to the needy in this holy month of Ramadan.

Mohammed-Manbe said such succour is necessary to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged citizens, adding that, the Ramadan is a period of sharing love, wealth and good will.

He said: “Ramadan period is not only for prayer and fasting, but a season to give alms to the needy and the less privileged in the society.

“This is in order to improve on their standard of living.

“I believe that every Muslim is aware that Ramadan is a period to pray, fast and to seek for Allah’s forgiveness if one has done wrong.

“It is also a season to show love, charity and to extend hands of friendship to the less privileged in the society.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Mohammed Baba-Busu, Jekada Labarin Nupe, the convener of the Tafsir, said that Ramadan was an auspicious time to extend support and brotherliness to fellow Muslims and non Muslims alike.

Baba-Busu noted that Almighty Allah bestowed wealth on some individuals, while others are less privileged, not because He preferred any individual, but by devinition .

As such, “it is better we redistribute it amongst the less privileged, the little God has given to us and not to be hoarded or use as a status symbol.

“I like to share my last kobo with those who don’t have, because we will leave whatever we acquire in this worthless world.

“All that will be required to bury any one once you die, does not cost more than N2000, then why keeping millions in bank that will not be useful to you in the hereafter, so why the ego and unnecessary amassing of wealth.?

“Before the Almighty Allah, all mortals are equal and we will account for our deeds before Him on the day of resurrection.”