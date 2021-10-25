Fear grips Jalingo residents over increasing rate of missing persons

There is palpable fear in Jalingo Taraba state over increasing disappearance of persons in the metropolis and beyond.

Blueprint investigation shows that from September 10th to date, over ten persons have mysteriously disappeared. This is aside rising insecurity which has led to the kidnapping and killing of many people in the state.

Our correspondent who had​ been following this ugly incident residents no longer feel safe especially as those coming and going out of Jalingo in wee hours have become target of ritualist.

Some residents ​who spoke to Blueprint lamented that if security agencies did not arrest this ugly trend on time, the forthcoming 2023 would be jeopardised.

A visit to one of the localities whose one of​their relative was missing revealed that people can no longer go​ to bed with their two eyes closed as no one knows the next target.

Also, an attempt to speak with a traditional ruler(Name withheld) in one of the localities was proved abortive. He said as a royal father, he cannot take over the work of security agents but called on government to come to their rescue.

Findings also showed that recent happenings has affected the social lives of the people.