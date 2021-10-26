Fear grips many as reprisal attack claims Traditional ruler, brother’s lives in Niger community

The District Head of Adogon Malam, Alhaji Saidu Abubakar, and his younger brother, Salihi, have been reportedly killed in what appeared like reprisal attack in Mashegu local government of Niger state.

Bleuprint learnt that the attack occured Monday morning at about 10am after the killing of 18 people in Maza-Kuka village.

It was further learnt that some youths including vigilantes from Maza-Kuka village stormed Adogon Malam village on the claim that the bandits who killed their kinsmen operated from Adogon Malam.

A resident of Adogon Malam village who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two villages are located next to each other.

According to him, “the district head, Alhaji Saidu Abubakar, and his younger brother were killed in his palace by the vigilantes from Maza- Kuka alleging that they are collaborators of the attackers.



He said, “I therefore call on the state and federal governments to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and bring the perpetuators to book before the crisis escalates”.



Another resident of Adogon Malam who identified himself as Saidu said the community has been engulfed in fears following the killing of its ruler.

He said, “We the people of Adogon Malam strongly believe that if action is not taken or properly investigated, we may not know where this will lead us to”.

He said that the people of Maza- Kuka suspected that only their tribe were targeted while Fulanis were shielded as they were not affected during the attack on them.

It was further gathered that the deceased have been buried according to Islamic injunctions in their home town.



Police authorities were yet to speak on the incident as at the time of filling this report.