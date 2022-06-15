Fear grips operators as 3 airlines face extinction 

The apparent positive recovery mood of the Nigerian aviation industry following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may afterall be a ruse as indications emerged that at least three operating airlines on the domestic routes are at the verge of extinction.

The revelation shows that the rising costs of Jet A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel, has put airline operations in dire straits with most airlines showing signs of collapse within weeks.

For months now, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has sounded the alarm bell that aviation fuel has skyrocketed to N714 per litre in some airports in the country, thus compounding the woes of the operators, with 40 percent of the revenue used to purchase the commodity.

Other ancillary companies in the Nigerian aviation industry – aviation fuel marketers, airline operators, ground handling companies and catering services among others are also not immune from the paucity of foreign exchange and the collapse of naira against major currencies.

Speaking at the maiden edition Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC) with the theme: ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport’, in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr. Allen Onyema, the Vice Chairman of AON, warned that if the present challenge of aviation fuel was not nipped in the bud, more airlines may shutdown operations in the coming months.

Whilst he declined to name the beleaguered airlines, Onyema noted the airlines are going through herculean tasks in their operations due to aviation fuel prices and other challenges.

He acknowledged that the aviation fuel challenge was not limited to Nigeria alone, but emphasised that the situation made worse because of the slump of naira against major currencies, especially the dollars.

AON said in order to address the challenge, the Federal Government had approved 10,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel to the airlines, but said the carriers were yet to access it.

Also, Mr. Bashir Ahmed, the Vice Chairman, Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN), decried the level of infrastructure at most of the airports, saying that it limited the turnaround time of operators at the apron.

According to Ahmed, the scarcity of foreign exchange further reduces the operations and expansion of ground handling businesses in Nigeria.

He appealed to the federal government to take a critical look at the challenges in the industry and devise a means to address them.

Engr. John Abegunde, a representative of aviation fuel marketers, appealed to the government not to step into the commercial related issues in aviation fuel supply, warning that this would jeopardize safety in the system.

Abegunde explained that FAAN, NCAA and other government agencies should rather be more concerned about the stringency of the aviation fueling requirement.

