Fear grips Sterling, procures £15,000 guard dog for family protection

Manchester City player, Raheem Sterling has bought a guard dog worth £15,000 (N7,036,650), which he named Okan.

According to UK’s Sun, Sterling bought the guard dog to protect his family at their £2million mansion in Cheshire, following a spree of burglaries on houses owned by footballers.

The Manchester City winger opted for a black and brown rottweiler to be both his pet and protector.

Sun reported that Sterling got the dog from a company which specialises in expert training for personal and family protection.

The company reportedly train dogs for a minimum of six months and supply trained canines across the world, including to the USA, Saudi Arabia and throughout Europe.