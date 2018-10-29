Fear of assassination grips Enugu politicians

‎

Politicians in Enugu state are now living in fear following the

attempted assassination on the life of the chairman of Enugu state All

Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Nwoye, last Saturday.

In spite of assurances that the hoodlums would be fished out and

appropriate actions taken against them by the police, politicians and

political office holders are yet to come to terms with such dastardly

act.

One of the governorship candidates for the 2019 general elections in

the state, in a chat with newsmen weekend said he might call a press

conference to decry the unfortunate incident.

The governorship candidate who would not want to be quoted said the

security agencies have to be alive to their duties to ensure that the

2019 elections would not be marred by violence.

“The attempt on the life of Dr. Nwoye is condemnable. The security

agencies have to be alive to their duties if we must have a peaceful

election next year.

“We don’t know who the sponsored the assassins or what their motives are.

But we must not allow the general election to be marred by violence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the APC chairman, Nwoye told newsmen that those who failed

to make it at the primaries could be the people behind his ordeal,

saying that during the primaries, attempts had been made at his life

at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

While Nwoye escaped unhurt, one of his security details was not lucky

as he was shot and his health is in danger at the Orthopaedic

Hospital, Enugu where he is presently receiving treatment.

