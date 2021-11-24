Fearless energy drink wins brand of the year award

Fearless energy drink has been validated with the laurel of the “Most Outstanding Energy Drink Brand of the Year” at the 2021 Brandcom Award which placed the premium brand ahead of others in its category.

The Fearless energy drink which made entrant into the Nigerian market in 2017 with the Classic and Red Berry product variants blazed the trail in its segment with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle packaging and has been the standard for the industry.

It was adjudged as the leading brand because of its inventiveness and numerous contributions to the industry, as well as talent promotion, ideapreneurship, and societal development.

The Brandcom Awards was organized by Brand Communicator Magazine, a foremost brand, and marketing magazine, where brands, agencies, and notable individuals in the brands and marketing industry were recognized for going the extra mile in making an impact in the industry. It was held at D’ Podium International Event Center, Lagos, on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Eulogizing the brand for its feat, the organizer and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi, said the Fearless energy drink brand truly deserves the award because of its leading position in its segment through sponsorship of laudable initiatives that have impacted the citizenry.

He added that the award was bestowed on the brand after a painstaking evaluation of the energy drink category and was pinpointed as the number one in terms of uniqueness, innovation, satisfaction, and the positive energy it offers.

In her remark, the Brand Manager of Rite Foods, Boluwatife Adedugbe, avowed that the award attests to the high quality of the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry brands which are produced with state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology in a world-class factory.

