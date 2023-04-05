Fears as killings, kidnapping escalate in Kaduna, Kogi, Kano, Niger



A sudden surge in security concerns recently came to limelight in Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Kogi, Delta and Osun states with killings and kidnapping dominating the affected states.

In Kaduna for instance, the state government confirmed the abduction of eight students of Government Day Secondary School, Awon and other residents in Kachia local government area by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Providing an update in a statement Tuesday, Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, said detailed report received by the state government on kidnapping from security agencies in the state, indicated that the students were abducted on their way home from school after they encountered bandits, who had just kidnapped some residents of the community.

He, however, did not disclose the number of residents kidnapped by the bandits.

“In an update to the earlier report suggesting the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA, the Kaduna state government has received detailed reports from security agencies on the incident.

“The government can confirm that eight students of the Government Secondary School, Awon in Kachia Local Government Area were kidnapped on Monday in the general area, along with other citizens.

“Furthermore, it was verified that the students were not kidnapped within the school premises, but on their way home from school when they came in contact with the bandits, who had abducted other residents. The management of the school has submitted the names and classes of the kidnapped students.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned the abduction as unfortunate, and has received assurances of efforts being exploited to rescue the eight students and other kidnapped citizens,” Aruwan said.

He said the state government had eased the 24-hour curfew imposed on Sabon-Garin Nasarawa and Tirkaniya within Kaduna metropolis in Chikun local government area, allowing movement between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

“The Kaduna state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Sabon-Garin Nasarawa – Tirkaniya community in Chikun Local Government Area. The review follows close monitoring and assessment of the situation by security agencies.

“With effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, 5th April, 2023, the curfew will be in place from 7:00pm to 7:00am, while residents of the area can go about their activities between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

“The government advises residents of the community to comply with the curfew and maintain orderly conduct as security agencies continue to work in the affected areas,” the statement further said.



Osun

And from Osun state, it was gathered Tuesday that one of the wives of Oba Adetoyese Olakisan, the head of the Ogboni fraternity that died while trailing abductors of his wives, opened up on how her husband led her out of the kidnappers’ den.

A relative of the late Olakisan, Ademola Ekundayo, who confirmed the escape of one of the wives, said the escapee didn’t know that her husband had died in the quest to rescue her and her co-wife.

According to Ekundayo, two wives of the deceased Olakisan were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday at Imesi in Obokun local government area of Osun state.

However, one of them escaped through Ikoro-Ekiti, Ekiti state, from her abductors.

Narrating how the woman escaped, he said her husband woke her and asked her to take sand and split it between the abductors.

“When I did it as my husband instructed me, the abductors said they wanted to go and sleep and they left us. My husband directed me to where I will trek to go outside the bush. He tried to wake my co-wife but she didn’t wake,” the woman was quoted to have said.

She further revealed that Olakisan, a policeman, and another woman died while trailing abductors of his wives.

Ekundayo said security operatives and local hunters were still combing the bush to rescue the second wife of the deceased.

Kogi

And from Kogi state, a governorship aspirant on the Action Alliance (AA) platform, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, has condemned the killings at the Oganenigu community in Dekina local government area of the state.

He also called on the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Oganenigu was on Saturday invaded by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, killing scores of innocent people and setting the houses in the community ablaze with several people sustaining different degrees of injury.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Tuesday, Braimoh described the attack as wicked, despicable, and capable of destabilising the peace that hitherto reigned among the people of Oganenigu which he said had been enjoying relative peace and security.

The governorship aspirant said he would not be celebrating his 46th birthday as a way of empathising with the people of Oganenigu,

Braimoh also said the attack was particularly unfortunate, especially at this solemn period when the Muslim faithful were observing the Ramadan fasting, while a handful Christian faithful were similarly undergoing the Lent period.

While commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, the gubernatorial aspirant called on the state government and security agencies to swiftly rise to protect the community and evacuate the residents who might have been trapped, especially the aged and the physically challenged ones.

Braimoh commiserates with the family of the slain Oganenigu ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon James Adah, and others affected by the ugly and unfortunate attack.

He also urged the people to remain calm and not take laws into their hands.

Braimoh said ”such a grievous act on Oganenigu community is a worthy pretext for the good people of Kogi state to use the opportunity of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections to choose a governor who can take tough decisions, understand how to solve problems, and could unite the people.”



