Feb 25: Why Tinubu was a better candidate, by North-Central Christians

The North Central Christian Coalition for Responsive and Accountable Governance (NCCCRA) has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate at the February 25, 2023 presidential elections, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as hard-fought and well-deserved.

The North-Central Christian coalition in a congratulatory message issued at the weekend signed by its National Coordinator, Sir Festus Nyiwo Esq, said the group from the onset, “beamed our searchlight on all the presidential candidates and arrived at the choice of Senator Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Ahmed as best suited to deal with the complex issues bedeviling our country.”

While noting that the President-elect has the capacity to turn the country around for the good of all Nigerians, the coalition said “We did not just lay our heads on the easy pillow of convenience as a basis for an outright rejection of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, but consciously lifted the veil to see what lay underneath it.

“Undoubtedly, this election was more about security (suffered mostly in the Middle Belt region of the country) and the corporate existence of Nigeria than anything else. Security is the foundation of socio-economic development and growth, including sustainable development – undisturbed or undisrupted. If security was well taken care of, the private sector, including farming, would hardly need government interference to develop and grow; it could naturally assume a life of its own, attracting the much needed foreign investments.

“We believe that Tinubu was the better candidate out of the whole lot because of his demonstrable antecedents in areas of governance, security, and international peace-keeping efforts and sacrifices. For one, Tinubu defended democracy during the dark days of the Abacha’s military dictatorship in the 90s.

“He substantially bankrolled NADECO, a pro-democracy movement that was at the forefront of democratization struggles in the 90s, and insisted on the actualization of MKO’s June 12 mandate rather than serve in Abacha’s regime. Significantly, too, Tinubu, the fact that he berated renowned historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, over a threat by his group to pull the South West geopolitical zone out of Nigeria assured us that he was not a separatist in any shape or form; believing in the corporate existence of the country.”

According to NCCCRA, “we mobilised massive support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 Nigeria presidential election in the North-Central region based on the assured belief that the Christian community in Nigeria, particularly in the North Central region, will be well accommodated as per his manifesto and our campaign promises to the electorate.”

