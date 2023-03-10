February: Again, Osimhen named best Serie A player

Italian Footballers Association (AIC) have named Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as the best player in the Serie A for the month of February thanks to his impressive performances.

The Super Eagles star is the center of attraction for now in the Serie A where he has registered 19 league goals and still gearing up to score more for Napoli this term.

His impressive games this term have made him a target for many clubs in Europe with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United looking for his signature.

In the month of February, the former Lille striker was able to net four goals for Napoli in four league appearances.

