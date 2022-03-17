FEC approves bill for repeal of Code of Conduct Bureau, Code of Conduct Tribunal Act

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved bill for the repeal of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Act, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, said Wednesday.

The minister said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“As you are rightly aware, there exists what is called an Act of the National Assembly, which is known as the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act. C 15, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“We presented before the Federal Executive Council the amendment bill or repeal bill that is targeted at enhancing what these two bodies are doing. The Code of Conduct Bureau is simply responsible for the enforcement of the code of conduct for public officers and the Code of Conduct Tribunal is responsible for enforcing, by way of judicial trials and proceedings, which is associated with the code of conduct of public officers,” he said.

The minister said the second item presented to the Council by the ministry was a report relating to the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption held at International Conference Center, in Egypt, dated 12 to 17 December, 2021.

“For your information, Nigeria sponsored an international resolution relating to assets recovery, among others. The intention of that resolution is to see how best Nigeria can bring about international understanding relating to the recovery of assets by way of simplifying the process, by way of ensuring at the end of the day that we kind of create an international community understanding relating to the process of recovery of assets.

“At the end of the day, arising from the conclusion of the meeting, Nigeria has succeeded in developing a resolution relating to enhancing access and use of beneficial ownership information to facilitate identification, recovery, and return of assets,” he added.