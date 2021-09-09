FEC approves deployment of 5G network

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a policy on deployment of Fifth Generation (5G), Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said Wednesday.

The minister said this while speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the new network would help open up opportunities in the economic, educational and health sectors, adding that security agencies also stands to benefit a lot form it.

“Mine is a memo I presented before the Federal Executive Council and was approved after deliberation, that is the National policy on 5th generation network for Nigeria’s digital economy. That policy has been approved by the Federal Executive Council today.

“Furthermore, the policy discusses the benefits to be attained through the deployment of 5-G in Nigeria and any part of the world which includes like lower latency, larger capacity and higher date rate.

“In a simple language we can say it will open many opportunities economically, educationally and even in the health sector and it will also support our security institutions particularly in areas where they need high quality services.

“We also waited for the resolution or verdict of the two most important organizations globally when it comes to the deployment of telecommunications facilities.

“These are the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), which are both arms of the United Nations.

“Both of them confirmed that there is no any adverse health hazard associated with 5-G and it has not been proven to be harmful to human health; most importantly, even its frequency and radiation is even lower than that of 4-G and the electronic gadgets like the television sets and microwaves we use at home. So they have already issued that explanation about its safety. They also advised nations on the standards and regulations they use in the course of its redeployment,” he said.

He said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been directed to comply with all the regulations and standards specified by the ITU and WHO.

“In order to create awareness and sensitize our citizens, the Nigerian Communications Commission has been reaching out to citizens through local languages to tell them the advantages of 5-G,” he added.

According to him, the deployment of the network would be in phases with major cities of the country where there is need for high quality broadband between now and 2025.