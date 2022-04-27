FEC approves multi-billion naira electricity contracts

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved multibillion naira contracts for the power sector to boost electricity supply across the country.

Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar D. Aliyu, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister, who presented three memos to the council, said approvals were given for the purchase of major electricity transmission equipment.

“I presented three memos today, the first one was a variation of a subsisting contract for the Katampe to National Stadium, 132 direct circuit line which is about 90 percent completed.

“The contractor sought the variation because of some delays on the project. All the necessary due processes have been followed and the variation approved by FEC today is N201, 949, 811.00,” he said.

The minister said the council approved two contracts for the procurement of two sets of power transformers and the construction of a transmission line in Kebbi state.

“The second approval was for the design, manufacture and supply of two 60 MVA 132/33 KV power transformers. The cost has two components; the offshore is $1,294,447 then the onshore is N16, 485,000.

“The third approval is a contract to also design, construction and installation of a 260 kilometre transmission line from Birnin-Kebbi, through Zuru to Yauri in Kebbi state. Also, the cost has two components; the offshore is $25.8 million and the onshore is N10.2 billion,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

