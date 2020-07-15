FEC approves N136m chairs, computers for UNIBEN





The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N136 million for the procurement of theatre seats and computers for the University of Benin in Edo state.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba at the end of the weekly virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.



“We submitted a memo on behalf of the University of Benin, for the procurement and installation of theatre seats and computers for work in the auditorium of the University of Benin.

“The project is being funded by the 2019 Tertiary Education funds allocated to the school in the sum of N136 million and the contract was approved by FEC as proposed by the University of Benin and they will now proceed with the procurement,” he said.



The minister said the federal government’s position on the resumption of schools remains the same, as it is still meeting with stakeholders in the education sector, to chart the way forward.

“We are still meeting with parents over that, we are not confident that everywhere is safe, the number of COVID-19 infections from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are still very alarming and we have presented this to parents and all stakeholders in the education ecosystem.

“We are still meeting with them; in fact, there is a stakeholder meeting slated for Monday next week,” he said.



He said the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is also consulting and looking at a possible change of date for final year exams for secondary school leavers.

“WAEC on its own part is also negotiating with other West African countries to look at possible shifts in date and once they are through with that meeting and hopefully when we are also through with the consultations, if there is any change in the ministry’s position, we will communicate,” he said.