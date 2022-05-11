FEC approves N2 billion operational vehicles for NSCDC





The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved over N2 billion for the procurement of operational vehicles by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Minister of interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the vehicles to be procured include 27 Buffalo double cabin vans, 15 Toyota Hilux vans and 10 ambulance buses.

“The Federal Executive Council today approved for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), also known as Civil Defence, the sum of N2, 024, 935, 000 only for the purchase of 52 operational vehicles broken down in this order, 27 Buffalo double cabin MT 2021 model, 15 Toyota Hilux 4 wheel drive, premium package 2020 model and 10 Toyota Hiace ambulance buses, with full option, totalling 52 vehicles in all,” he said.

He said the vehicles would be purchased to enhance the capacity of the NSCDC to combat crimes and protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Power, Mr Jody Agba, said the council approved three contracts for the ministry to boost electricity supply in some parts of the country.

