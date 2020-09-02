FEC approves N26.06bn for Works, Aviation Ministries, NDLEA





The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts worth N26.06 billion for various projects in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Ministry of Aviation and Ministry of Justice.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the 14th virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola said the council gave two approvals for an emergency works and completion of work on the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji road in Kebbi state at an aggregated cost of N11.74 billion.



“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to Council for the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State for two approvals. The first was to ratify the emergency works that were undertaken over seven kilometers between 2019 at N1.145billion, and then to approve the award by the same contractor to now complete the balance of 55 kilometers which was approved also at N10.589billion.

“So, just by way of emphasis, we did an emergency 7 kilometers out of 62 kilometers. Because it was an emergency we needed to come for ratification which was given and we now got approval to award the remaining 55 kilometers so that we can complete the road which was also given,” he said.



Also speaking, Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, said the council approved a contract for the upgrade and refurbishment of the safe tower equipment in airports in Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

He said the cost of the contract, which is in two denomination components, is N13,122,230,999.17.



“This is just to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and to automate what was hitherto analogue systems to digital.The total contract sum is N13.122, 230, 999.17.

“This is in two parts. First component which is a foreign component is twenty eight million, four hundred and eighty nine thousand, five hundred and sixty five (€28,489,565m). The naira component is N3.491,504,488.31. Of course, there will be 7.5% added VAT. It will be for a completion period of 12 months.

“This has been approved as part of things that we do in Civil Aviation that passengers don’t see, that is our major work that we do, it is a terminal building or runway which you can see, these are the things that are out there in the bushes which contribute safety and security of our space,” he said.



Also speaking, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, said the council gave approval for a contract seeking purchase of accommodation for the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).He said the property is located at Plot No. 1123-1129 Cadastral Zone 0607 at Aviation Village, Airport road, Abuja, and is valued at N1.20 billion.

“The council eventually considered the memo and gave approval for the agency to acquire the property for a consideration of one billion, one hundred and ninety six million naira (N1,196,000,000), inclusive of 7.5 % VAT with a delivery period of four weeks. The vendor or the company from which the property meant for NDLEA is to be acquired is Msssrs Chanchangi Airlines Nigeria Ltd,” he said.



Also speaking, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Ali Pantami, said the council has directed that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government should use Galaxy Backbone for upgrade and digitization of ICT facilities.

“What the memo speaks about is the need to upgrade and be more alive to digital transformation in our activities. We have seen how COVID-19 -19 pandemic brought about the need to be conducting activities virtually and today we have attended the 14 virtual executive council meetings and this is unprecedented. We have been pushed by necessities to virtual activities.

“It is because of these that Galaxy backbone limited has deployed ICT infrastructure in federal public institutions like State House here where we have 1,500 land points that is local area network (LAN) points, federal secretariat phase one 2,750 land points, federal secretariat phase 2, 4,896 and SGF office 1,176 local areas and network and Mabushi where minister of works and Housing reside, they have about 800 local area network points. Most of the facilities being used were deployed 10, 11 and 12 years ago.



“The most recent facilities in most of the places were the ones deployed eight years ago and the validity of these facilities is usually five years maximum.

“Now we have some that are up to 11, 12 years, there is a need for these facilities to be upgraded because we are going virtual almost everyday and only Almighty God knows when this COVID-19 pandemic will leave us,” he said.He said the presentation was about upgrading the country’s ICT infrastructure, and directing institutions to patronize Galaxy to show the commitment of the federal government towards promoting its digital services.