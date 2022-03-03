FEC approves N3.5bn equipment for Lagos, Abuja, Kano airports, okays 2 policy, protocol for humanitarian ministry



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved a total sum of N3.5 projects for Abuja, Lagos and Kano international airports.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting in Abuja.

“There was also the memo presented by the Minister for Aviation, which got approval for the supply and installation of two sets of complete high-capacity passenger security screening systems for thMurtala Mohammed International Airports, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at the sum of N1,193,630,980.

“There was also approval gotten by the Aviation Minister for the supply and installation of airfield ground lightning materials for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and also the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano at the sum of N2,329,961,099.60,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouk, said the council also approved two memoranda for the ministry.

She said the memoranda are targeted at victims of human trafficking including provision of assistance, rehabilitation and resettlement.

“One is for council to approve the National Policy for the Protection and Assistance of Trafficked Persons in Nigeria and the second memo is the memo on the Protocol for Identification, Safe Return and Rehabilitation of Traffic Persons in Nigeria.

“These memos are very essential to what the NAPTIP does, that is the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and they will help to guide our work and action as regards to the protection and assistance of trafficked persons. The two memos were viciously approved by Council and we’re very grateful to Council for that,” she said.