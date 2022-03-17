FEC approves N43bn for roads, bridges, N5.7bn sugar council headquarters

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N43 billion to facilitate the completion of projects including roads and bridges in various parts of the country.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Muazu Sambo, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the projects include the realignment of Kano state border and Birnin Kudu-Bauchi state border Road in the total sum of N10, 133,856,109, 100.

“This section of the road is notorious for fatalities and the loss of several lives over the years.

“The second project approved is the reconstruction of a substandard breach at Pada road in Kogi state in the sum of N4, 738,135,600 with a completion period of 18 months.

“The third project is the construction of the Kaiyama Kishi Road in Oyo/Kwara states in the sum of N24,072,136,320 340 with a completion period of 36 months,” he said.

The minister said the council also approved the reconstruction of a substandard bridge along Ihugh-Damkori-Vandeikya-General Hospital Junction-Ogoja Road in Benue/Cross River states in the sum of 4,108,266,569, with a completion period of 24 months.

He said the projects would bring to an end the menace of loss of lives due to bad roads, and lack of infrastructure.

He said the project would open up the communities around the project areas, adding that “they will provide access for the evacuation of goods and services and generally enhance the socio economic lives of Nigerians living in the project areas directly and indirectly.”