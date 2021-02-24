FEC approves N5.9 billion for FCT projects



The Federal executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N5.9 billion for three projects for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of FCT, Mr Mohammed Bello, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.



“During today’s Federal Executive Council meeting, I presented three memos, two of which were on infrastructure and the other was for the purchase of needed equipment to make the city safe. The first was for a contract to rehabilitate the road leading to the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Estate in Apo, Abuja and that contract was approved at the sum of N2.3 billion with a completion period of 24 months.



“As you know, the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Estates are being constructed in some locations in Abuja under the office of the Head of civil Service of the Federation and these estates are intended to provide needed accommodation to federal civil servants.



“The second infrastructure project relates to the contract for the construction of an access road and car park for the Abuja light rail station at ring road II otherwise known as Kukwaba station, which you see on the airport expressway immediately after the city gate near the Kukwaba recreation park under the Ministry of Aviation. The contract was approved for N3.6 billion, with a completion period of 18 months.



“The intention is that by the opening of that road, that railway station can be made functional and then commuters can use the station either when they visit the national park there or they want to have access to the Kukwaba district,” he said.

The minister said the third contact approved by the council was for the purchase of two towing vehicles and a crane for use by the Directorate of Road Traffic Services.

“The third is for the purchase of two heavy duty tow vehicles with mounted crane for the Directorate of Road Traffic Services otherwise called Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), under the FCT and that particular contract was approved at a total sum of N3,072,466,000 with a duration period for the supply put at six weeks,” he said.

