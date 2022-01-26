FEC approves N52.8bn road projects in 5 states

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N52.8 billion for the completion of three road projects across the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buahri.

He listed the benefiting states to include Akwa Ibom, Abia, Imo, Kwara and Cross River, adding that eleven other contracts were also approved, across the six geo-political zones of the country were also approved.

He said the Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola presented a request for the 15 highway projects including roads and bridges all of which were approved.

“One of which was the award of contract for the construction of phase II of Ikot-Ekpene border, Aba to Owerri dualization road project at the cost of N40, 157,000 000, with a completion period of 30 months.

“Another project for which he got approval is for the construction of the Offa bypass road in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, for N4,335, 000, 000 and is due for completion in 12 months.

“Another one is the revised estimated cost for the rehabilitation of the Alesi-Ugep road section in Cross River State. The initial cost was N11.221 billion but the cost has now gone up to N14.740 billion with an additional completion period of six months. Eleven other roads are spread across various geo-political regions of the country,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Mohammed Musa Bello said the council approved N5.4 billion for the construction of a road in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

“I presented one memo at the Federal Executive Council meeting in respect of the contract for the completion of the road called Mpape-Galuyi-Shere within the Federal Capital Territory, in Bwari Area Council at a total cost of N5, 454, 536, 230.67 only, to be completed within 18 months,” he said.

The minister said the road had been under construction for some time now but the contract was terminated when it was realized that the contractor could not perform thus, the award to a new contractor.