FEC approves N65.3bn contracts for power projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N65.39 billion in foreign and local denominations to execute power projects in the country.

Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the virtual extraordinary FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister explained that the extraordinary session was to ensure that the country begins 2022 on a clean slate in the area of electricity supply.

He said he presented 16 memoranda, which were all approved by the council, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has done more than its predecessors to ensure that Nigerians experience improved electric power supply.

According to him “FEC approved $65,606,420, €15,152,651 and N31,360,272,397 respectively for the award of contract for the construction of a 2X60MVA 132/33 KVA substation at Ikare-Akoko and 2×132 KV Lines Bay Extension at Oke-Agbe, Ondo State at the cost of $9,9928,912.80 and N2,037,076,700.00.

“Supply of 65 Hilux vehicles and 20 SUVs nationwide at the cost of N2,741,787,500.00. Procurement of 1,500 drums of transformer oil nationwide at N322,500,000.00. Supply of 19 Sergi transformer explosion and fire protection devices nationwide at €5,326,663,70 and N347,629,092.57.

“Construction of 142KV double circuit line in Ikere-Ijesa-Isu-Ilupeju towns, Ado-Ekiti State, $30,880,393.82 and N8,344,898,490.86. Construction of New National Control Center at Osogbo, Osun State at N1,168,318,638.68.

“Construction of New National Control Center at Gwagwalada, FCT at N1,161,915,489.76. Supply of 180 of Grounding Equipment nationwide at €686,043.50 and N41,378,244.25. Additional work on 330KV double line to Mando substation in Kaduna at N893,011,356.42.

“Construction of 2X60MVA, 132/33KV substation at Ogbomosho and 2X 132KVLine Bags Extension at Ganmo substation at Ilorin at €5,274,245.00 and N457,708,341.02.”

The Council also approved the “Augmentation for the construction of 2X60MVA 132/33 KVA substation at Malumfashi and 4X132KV Line Bats at Kankara at Katsina at N176,517,897.88.

“Supply and delivery of 40 each of primary and secondary injection test sets nationwide at €3,865,700.00 and N212,386,640.00.”

While noting that the federal government has ordered new power equipment, the minister assured Nigerians that they will soon see the outcome of the ongoing investments.

Aliyu, who lamented that the current power generation is about 5,000mw also decried what he termed “the weak transmission grid”.

Speaking about the memos, he said, “Today, I presented to council 16 memos, which I seek for council’s approval and the council graciously approved all of them. At this point, let me say what these approvals will do to the nation’s electricity supply.

“As we’re all aware, the major problem we’re having in the Electricity Supply Industry is to be able to evacuate sufficient electricity and distribute it. That is to say, we have a very weak transmission grid and distribution segment of the value chain.

“We may not be having many problems with generation. So, unless we’re able to strengthen the electricity grid, which is nationwide, and to expand, and to be able to evacuate what the grid can take to consumers, we will have a lot of problems ahead of us.”

