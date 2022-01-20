FEC approves N75.78bn for FCT, erosion control, transportation projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contract awards for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), flood control in the six geo-political zones as well as for the Ministry of Transportation with a combined worth of about N76.78 billion.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, joined by his FCT and Transportation counterparts, Mohammed Bello and Rotimi Amaechi, respectively, disclosed this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The FCT has the largest share of the contracts approved for the award with its two projects costing a total of about N56.2 billion.

According to the FCT minister who spoke on this, the approvals are for the construction of Kuje 105 highway, access road and car park for Abuja Light Rail station.

He explained: “Council approved two contracts for the FCT including for the Full Scope Development of Federal Capital Territory Highway 105, Kuje Road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction Stage 1, Abuja at the cost of N54, 946, 009, 160.04.

“It was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors O. A. O Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 48 months.

“The second contract award is for the construction of Access Road and Car Park for Abuja Light Rail Stations – Gbazango Station of the Federal Capital City, Abuja – Lot 7 at the cost of N1, 291,568,845.33.

“It was awarded in favour of Messrs CBC Global Civil and Building Construction Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 8 months.”