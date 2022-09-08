FEC approves N829m for rehabilitation of Anambra, Enugu link road 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N829.8 million as revised cost for the rehabilitation of a road linking Anambra and Enugu states.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr Umar El-Yakub, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum seeking Council’s approval for the revised estimated total cost of contract for the rehabilitation of Nkw0-Inyi-Akwegoze road in Anambra State’s border with Enugu State.

“The purpose of the memo was to seek Council’s approval for an augmentation of the cost of the project, to the tune of N829, 888, 825.53 with a completion period of six months.

“One of the essences of this augmentation is not only revising the rate but to ensure more longevity for the road, using asphaltic concrete binder,” he said.

He said the contract, originally awarded in 2018, is a strategic inter-state road that has a heavy traffic and its completion would ease the traffic.

The minister also spoke on the dilapidated Ekpoma-Benin Expressway, stressing that measures are being taken to fix the road after rainy season.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

